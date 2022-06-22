HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.50% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 67,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

