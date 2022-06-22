HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USHY. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,710,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,655,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 6,074,580 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

