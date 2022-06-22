HYA Advisors Inc Buys 15,803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 7,396,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

