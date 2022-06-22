HYA Advisors Inc Buys 1,600 Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETZ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 856.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BETZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,526. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.