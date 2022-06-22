HYA Advisors Inc Buys 886 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 226,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,505,383. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.