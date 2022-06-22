HYA Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

TLH traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

