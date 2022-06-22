HYA Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 6.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $599.38. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,828. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.18 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.82 and a 200 day moving average of $662.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.