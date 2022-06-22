HYA Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of LGLV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $123.98 and a 12-month high of $151.10.

