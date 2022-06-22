HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,079,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,317,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,708,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,425,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

