HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 87,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

