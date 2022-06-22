HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter.

QQQJ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,107. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

