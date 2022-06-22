HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,014,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.66 and a 200 day moving average of $343.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

