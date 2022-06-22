HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

COMT stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

