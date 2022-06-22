HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp comprises 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 1.01% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

SMBC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 23,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.95. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Tooley bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.