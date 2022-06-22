HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 15,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,475. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

