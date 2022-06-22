HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.09. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

