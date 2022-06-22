HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

