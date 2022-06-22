HYA Advisors Inc Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. 2,786,509 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.