HYA Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

