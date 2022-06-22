HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.05. 177,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day moving average of $437.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

