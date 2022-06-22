HYA Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

VLUE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,511 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

