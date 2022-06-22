HYA Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

