HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 1,696,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

