HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 2,784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,666,004 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.