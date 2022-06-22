HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 3,233 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 2.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 144,374 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 498,298 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,582. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

