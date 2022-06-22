HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 3,590 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Atomera worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 18.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,900. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

