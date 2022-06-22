HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 7,975 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,020,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

