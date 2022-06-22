HYA Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,806. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

