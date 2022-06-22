HYA Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 5,775 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

