HYA Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 148,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23.

