HYA Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

