HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 118,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996,088. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

