HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

