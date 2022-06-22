HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,186. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

