HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,722. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

