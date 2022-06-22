HYA Advisors Inc Sells 32,775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 1,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

