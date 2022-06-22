HYA Advisors Inc Sells 3,598 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,620 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.