HYA Advisors Inc Sells 4,990 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,135. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

