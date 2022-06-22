HYA Advisors Inc Sells 545 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 413,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

