HYA Advisors Inc Sells 731 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.48. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.38 and its 200-day moving average is $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

