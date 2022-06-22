HYA Advisors Inc Takes $200,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,262,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,115. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

