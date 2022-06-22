Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $59,520,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.