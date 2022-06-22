Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.43

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.43 and traded as low as $33.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 87,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.