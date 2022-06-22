Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.43

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.43 and traded as low as $33.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 87,355 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
