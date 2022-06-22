IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 515.10 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

