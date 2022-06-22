IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$2.54. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 379,153 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.