Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

