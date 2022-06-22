iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

