ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $196.34 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

