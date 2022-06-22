ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR stock opened at $201.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.82. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.40.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

