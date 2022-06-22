ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $201.55 on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

